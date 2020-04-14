How have grocery shoppers changed their routines? Plus tips to shop safer

Coronavirus
Shopping before COVID-19, you may not have thought twice about someone else picking up that same item before you, or how many people have touched that freezer door.

But nowadays, covering your face and hands and standing six-feet apart is the new “normal.” We asked shoppers how they’ve changed their shopping routine.

“I feel kind of weird wearing a mask because normally you walk in the store with a mask on, they call the cops,” said Harold Capaci.

That isn’t the case today, though. It isn’t uncommon to see someone wearing a mask or gloves while at the checkout line walking down the aisle. 

But, not everyone has changed up their routine. 

“I haven’t gotten sick yet. I don’t know. I go to my essential places and I go home, so I’m not out-and-about that much,” said Kathy Lund.

“No I didn’t wear no mask, but I should. But, I do wash my hands a lot of times,” said Cara Lund.

“Try to go when it’s not so busy. Do I wear a mask and gloves? I don’t really push it that far, but being that I work at a grocery store, I have to wear gloves, and sanitize and also wash my register,” Ashley Borstad.

And shoppers are reducing the number of trips they take. 

“I don’t really go shopping as much and when I do, I kind of just get everything I need at the same time. And I go by myself, I don’t bring my kid with, I don’t let my significant other come with really,” said Mackenzie Gibson.

For one shopper making a trip once a week is very important. 

“Both my wife and I have underlying health conditions, so I try to shop only when I have to,” Capaci said.

No matter your grocery shopping routine, this store employee said do what makes you feel the most comfortable.

“I think everybody should just do what they’ve been doing and I think that eventually, hopefully, everything will work itself out,” Borstad said.

Whether you have or haven’t fully changed your routine, we spoke to the president of North Dakota Grocers Association for tips on how you can shop smarter. 

John Dyste says it’s important to maintain physical distance. Try and avoid shopping during “busy” times — that’s usually from 3 to 6 p.m.

Some stores are banning the use of reusable bags, so check with your store before shopping. 

And the No. 1 thing you can do:

“Using a grocery list. The most important thing you can do is basically, come in, get what you need and get out. The longer you’re there, the better chance you might be exposed to something,” said Dyste.

