How likely are kids to get the coronavirus at school?

As the countdown to the school year continues, the question remains: How likely are kids to get infected in K-12 schools?

The answer, according to the State’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne, is it just depends.

While a certain number of positive cases are inevitable, more cases are likely in Burleigh County schools than in a county like Adams, with a smaller population and one active case.

On a positive note, Dr. Wynne says K-12 poses a significantly lower risk of spreading the virus than higher education because kids who attend schools are all local, not coming from all over the state or the midwest.

Although, Dr. Wynne says a rumor going around saying kids are less likely to spread the virus is completely untrue.

“I would not say, ‘Oh, so let the kids get it, they’re going to do fine.’ Well, that’s largely true, but who may not do fine are other members of their families or the community,” he elaborated.

Dr. Wynne did not take a stance on whether or not kids should return to schools physically, but he did say the socialization kids get from going to school is essential for development.

He added, the higher the risk the county is in, the more precautions that have to be taken.