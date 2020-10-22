Coronavirus
How likely is a second COVID-19 infection? And, what we know about immunity

As cases begin to emerge globally of people being infected with the coronavirus for a second time, KX News spent some time breaking down what this means with North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne.

The short answer is there isn’t a whole lot of hard science yet, because as Dr. Wynne estimates, so far we only know of about half a dozen reinfections worldwide.

He says it’s not surprising at all that it’s happening, but it’s pretty uncommon at this point.

Dr. Wynne adds, data from experimental vaccine studies are suggesting a strong immune response to the virus.

“Whereas the concern maybe a couple of weeks or months ago was maybe more on the negative side of maybe you can get reinfected, or it happens a lot, or the immunity is only going to last a couple of weeks…I think now, again without really good data, it’s a little more positive,” he explained.

It’s important to note that these studies have not yet been conducted with humans. And again, Dr. Wynne stresses to take this with a grain of salt because the research is very tentative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

