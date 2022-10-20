The costumes may be fun, but Halloween candy is where it’s at, and kids can’t wait to dig in.

“Part of the magic of Halloween that first night is overindulgence a little bit,” said Rachel Iverson, dietician.

While your child may get a little hyper and fill a little icky, Iverson suggests allowing our kids to overindulge on Halloween night, within reason of course.

“When we start rationing night one, we kind of create this sense of urgency around eating the candy,” Iverson explained. “We’re gonna eat it, we’re gonna hide it, we’re gonna sneak it. Okay, have what you want tonight, but remember the more you save the more you get to eat later too.”

We all overindulge from time to time, and Iverson says it’s an important lesson for kids to learn on their own, teaching them to pay attention to their bodies and how they feel.

“When we label food as junk or bad, or have negative connotations, we’re associating a sense of guilt with eating those,” said Iverson. “There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a Milky Way. So when we say this is a food that’s good for my soul versus this is the food that’s good for my body.”

And after a night of indulging, put the candy in a bin and make it part of future snacks or meals.



Iverson says while we don’t want to refer to candy as junk or bad food, it’s important to pair the tasty, sugary treats with something healthy.

“If I have candy, and I pair it with a pack of almonds, peanut butter apple, immitation crab, hummus and carrots,” Iverson explained. “I’m stabilizing the impact on my blood sugar, so instead of highs and dips, I’m getting maybe more like rolling hills, and that helps us feel more energized, regulating our energy throughout the day. It allows us to do more of the things we like to do, enjoy candy without going crazy.”

“And parents, be sure not to deprive yourself this Halloween. Maybe get a little extra candy so you can indulge yourself … just be sure to grab the cheese stick with your candy of choice.”