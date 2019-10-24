How Much is Enough to Retire?

According to a study done by Wallethub, only 23 percent of Americans are very confident they have enough saved up to retire.

An area financial advisor says this number may be so low just due to the fact younger people often respond to these types of surveys.

Regardless, how do you know if you’re prepared to retire?

The advisor says on average, you should have about 50 to 60 percent of your yearly income saved for each year you’ll spend in retirement. So if you make $50,000 a year and retire at 70, you’ll need $500,000 to last you until you’re 90.

This money can come from savings accounts, 401Ks and any other investments made over your lifetime. But the most important thing is to minimize your debt before your last day at work.

The Edward Jones Financial Advisor Cody Kilgore adds, “A lot of it comes down to spending habits. Some of my clients are happy spending the bare minimum, and they enjoy just growing your money and that’s what they want to do with their retirement. I have other clients who want to enjoy retirement by spending every penny that they have, and see how long we can stretch it with their goal. So it comes down to, really, personal need.”

Kilgore says a 401K is one of the best ways to save money because it’s generally matched by your employer. You can never start too young.