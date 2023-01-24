MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in 2022, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

And some of those immigrants have found their way to North Dakota.

The Adult Learning Center in Minot provides those from around the world who are 16 and older GED classes, as well as English Language Learners classes for those who may be seeking citizenship in the U.S.

The center is returning a program for its second year, this program will allow students in the GED or English Language classes, to earn a license to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.

The Adult Learning Center has helped people from 24 different countries earn their citizenship this year alone.

“The relationship that we build, they come back and we get to hear their stories and celebrate with them when they go off and earn their citizenship, they’ll call us. I’ve had great conversations with people just leaving Fargo saying, I did it,” said Jennifer Kraft, Minot Adult Learning Center director.

Each year the Adult Learning Center in Minot assists people from 30 different countries on average.