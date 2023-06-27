BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While it is important for those of all ages to pay attention to their health, North Dakota Health and Human Services suggests men aren’t taking the initiative to ensure that they are in good health.

How often do men think about their health here in North Dakota? According to the Health and Human Resources website, men live an average of 7.8 years fewer than women in our state due to them being more likely to delay seeking physical health care.

Jerome Kastrow says that he, too, has personally gone through this and it all started at the age of 12.

“At a young age, I never did go to the doctor; that wasn’t a part of growing up, you didn’t have time for that, but learn to regret it by the age of 30 because that was when I was at work one day and I couldn’t breathe and I called for my wife to call the ambulance and I met them and I actually had my first heart attack right here at McDonalds,” said Kastrow.

According to statistics, some men don’t think it’s necessary to see a doctor because they may feel fine, until one day, they don’t.

Kastrow says that he did not just have one attack, but several.

“I’ve had six heart attacks and 26 stents, and they say I’m depressed nowadays,” said Kastrow.

Kastrow hopes to encourage others to take better care of themselves before it’s too late. It’s something the state is also encouraging men to do.

“We’re really trying to raise awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles and that includes going to a health care provider, getting some prevented health screenings, making sure that they know their numbers such as, you know, their blood pressure, height, weight, and we would really like to encourage men, families and health care providers to recognize that men don’t seek care as often as women do and that their risks of illness, heart disease, and stroke, are higher,” said Deanna Askew, Director of Family Health and Wellness for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

Askew says that a good number of men don’t only neglect their physical health, but their mental health as well.

“Also, suicide is higher in men than in women. It’s in the top 10 for men where its not for women,” said Askew.

Overall, why do women go to the doctor more often than men?

“You could speculate and it might be because there’s just a less of a natural progression for men to continue on with their health provider after having a pediatrician, maybe when they were growing up so as an adult, women often transition to seeing an OBGYN whereas men may not have that natural progression,” said Askew

According to North Dakota Behavorial Risk Factor Surveillance System Survey, nearly one in 10 men haven’t seen a doctor in the last five years, resulting in higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, heart disease and suicide.

In fact, heart disease is the primary cause of death for men, and suicide ranked in the top 10 primary causes of death for men.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has a men’s health program where the purpose is to support North Dakota men in achieving their full health and well-being.