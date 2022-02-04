When winter weather hits, North Dakota covers the streets and highways with either sand, salt or beet juice mixtures depending on the district.

The superintendent of the Bismarck Street Department says it all depends on the temperature and weather conditions.

Because salt can be tough on vehicles, the department usually dilutes the mixture so it isn’t as harsh.

Though that makes it a bit safer, proper maintenance on your vehicles is still important — which includes getting it washed.

Tyler Adoll at Tommy’s Express Car Wash says they’re open all the time, no matter the conditions, because they know what winter can do to your car.

The car wash works to help prevent any long-term damages that can be caused by mixtures laid out for inclement weather.

“It just prevents that salt eating away and rusting away your rotors, brakes, you know everything like that,” said Adoll.

Thursday, Bismarck Public Works applied beet juice brine to help with icy conditions.

Glass says beet juice is more expensive than salt and sand but they will continue to sample to see where it will work best.