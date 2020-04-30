How rural firefighters have adjusted to COVID-19 and what you should do before you have a controlled burn

Frontline workers put on their uniforms every day to keep us safe and healthy, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re having to do a lot more than just suit up. But what about the people that don’t get paid to put others first — volunteers.

We spoke to firefighters at Minot Rural Fire Department about what they’re doing, and what they’re asking you to do before you burn.

“For them to come in and put themselves at risk, we do it because we want to,” said Darrin Mineke, firefighter, Minot Rural.

Responding to calls looks a little different these days at Minot Rural.

One example is the number of firefighters who can be at the station.

“A lot of times, our volunteers, if they’ve got a day off, they’ll come down and just hang out and do some training, things like that. We’ve had to change all of that. We’ve had to do our trainings by over-the-air,” said Rex Weltikol, fire chief, Minot Rural.

They’re also wearing extra clothing when they respond to calls, and they don’t go inside people’s homes when they respond to a medical situation.

With the risk of contracting COVID-19, Weltikol said he’s grateful for volunteers who always answer the call.

“A lot of these people are just community-minded and they know the job needs to be done, and therefore, they do it,” Weltikol said.

Because of the few firefighters readily available, they’re asking that residents do their part, too, by calling the department before having a controlled burn.

“If they light up a fire, and somebody drives by, they call in and we send the fire department. If we know that ahead of time, the fire department probably won’t roll out there,” Weltikol said.

Calling ahead can also help if things do get out of control because they’ll know exactly where to go. Weltikol also said it’s important to make sure it’s safe to burn by checking the fire index before you do.

