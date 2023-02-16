BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota’s population is growing and getting younger and more diverse.

And while these are strengths for the community, a healthy future can be a challenge for many in our state.

The health and well-being of communities affect the quality of life that community members are facing.

And in North Dakota, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation and North Dakota State University teamed up on a study to offer insight into the social determinants of health in our state.

“We live in communities and much of where we live, work, and play contributes to our overall health. In fact, about 80% of our healthcare really comes out of our communities, our homes, and our lived environment,” said Pam Gulleson, the executive director of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation.

North Dakota has several economic and health disparities that are present regardless of age, racial background, income, and education.

Some of the social determinants range from economic stability and education to access to health care to social and community connections.

“When you take a look at our economy. And naturally, our economy has been pretty strong the last few years and so that looks pretty good. But on the flip side of that, we really haven’t seen a change in our poverty rates. So while our economy has been strong, that strength and that growth hasn’t necessarily translated across all income levels,” said Nany Hodur, the director of the NDSU Center for Social Research.

Of the different issues that impact North Dakotans, Gulleson says the affordability of childcare is the most important.

“Right now, I think childcare is front and center because it underlies so many other critical areas. If you don’t have access to affordable childcare, you are not able to obviously perform at work, or even be able to get a job,” said Gulleson.

And while the purpose of the study was to identify the social determinants of health, the goal is to also address and reduce health disparities across the state,

“The idea is to take a look at it from a more global perspective and provide all of these different agencies, nonprofits, state and local community groups, provide them with the data and information with which to guide their processes to try and help them make a difference. And like I said again, the whole goal is to improve the health and well-being of residents in North Dakota,” said Hodur.

Although North Dakotans are reporting slightly better health than five years ago, the average life expectancy dropped to 77. This is down from 79 two years ago.