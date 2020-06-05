How stress affects our dreams; common dreams people have

Have you ever woken up, and tried to make sense of the crazy dream you had the night before? Or, have you noticed you have more dreams when you’re stressed out? We spoke to a clinical neuropsychologist to see what the connection is, and — we hear from a couple of people who share their stress-related dreams.

“When we are experiencing stressful situations, our brain is just trying to solve those problems and make sense of that stress and it does that while we’re sleeping,” said Dr. Marie Schaaf Gallagher, clinical neuropsychologist, Sanford.

Gallagher said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased people’s stress levels. She said exercising, avoiding caffeine and heavy meals before bed can help reduce stress.

Another tip is setting aside time during the day to write down your worries.

“If you have worry thoughts pop up other than that time, you just remind yourself, ‘You know what? I thought about it and I worried about it there, and I’ll get to that the next day when I have my worry time.’ And it works kind of counter-intuitively, we wouldn’t think it would do much, but it actually helps decrease the worry over time,” Gallagher said.

She also said if you don’t fall asleep within 15-20 minutes, get out of bed and do something until you feel sleepy.

“We don’t want to train our brain that when I lay down, I just lay here and worry. We want to train our brain, when I lay down, I fall asleep,” Gallagher said.

We asked people like you what kind of dreams they have.

Some people said they dream of their teeth falling out, while others dream about work.

“I’ve always had the one, you just kind of randomly fall off the building, and then you just wake up startled. I’ve had some similar to other people with work, but I think work can take over what you’re doing and you carry it on your shoulders, so you go to bed with it and now you’re constantly dreaming about it and overthinking it,” said Kristen Howard, Minot resident.

“Occasionally I have a dream about drowning for some reason. I can’t seem to get out of the water and it’s usually down at Lake Darling,” said Dean Popinga, Minot resident.

“Our dreams are not meant to make sense. So, it’s OK if our teeth are falling out, or if we’re searching for food or running a marathon with Harry Potter, it doesn’t matter. They’re not meant to make sense,” Gallagher said.