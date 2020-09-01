How technology can help your business stay alive in the pandemic

Just like small businesses across the country, local establishments in Bismarck are finding creative ways to stay afloat in the pandemic.

There are some tools businesses can use to get ahead of the game virtually. Some businesses have been using these tools since before the pandemic hit and some had to innovate. Either way, times are changing when it comes to running a business these days.

People don’t like to be sold. How can you serve them and serve them well?



Mindy Backson began her e-commerce business in Bismarck two years ago. Backsen says she is deliberately building relationships with people using social media. Using virtual tools like Facebook Live, private Facebook groups, and Google Calendars she’s been able to grow her business 170 percent during the pandemic. Her advice is to plan your day or your day will plan you.



“When you can strategically plan out your day.. you will feel so accomplished at the end of the day.

it sounds kinda silly but it’s super key to keep yourself on task and be intentional,” said Backsen.



Besides building relationships online, the founder of Bismarck-based Innovator suggests an app called Yonder. Their team developed the app using augmented reality combing your real and digital view

“You use your smartphone camera.. look around you but we can overlay that with.. in this case.. directions,” said Zander Mabin, the Founder at Innovator.



It’s set up similar to Google Maps as you navigate through the real world, you’ll find beacons that hold information and coupons. The creators hope businesses far and wide find clever uses for their “touch-free” idea.

“It can be used as a marketing tool for tourist organizations, or national parks. When you get there, you can use Yonder to actually navigate around,” said Mabin.

At the end of the day, businesses need sales to survive. Plain and simple while many are selling different products and services, the point is they’re selling.

One thing both businesses mentioned was the importance of taking a leap of faith with your business right now.

The Yondar App officially launches in two weeks. To learn more, go here.