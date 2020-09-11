How to, and who can, access North Dakota’s Rent Bridge Program

In August, we reported more than 15,000 households in North Dakota are at risk of eviction because of the pandemic.

The state responded with the Rent Bridge Program through the Department of Human Services.

Funding for the program came from both CARES Act money given to the state and from the Department of Commerce.

An Executive Policy Director tells us the money will eventually run out, but right now, that’s not a concern.

She tells us, renters are still responsible for some of the cost.

“A renter does have an obligation to pay up to 30% of their household income toward their rent and utilities, but then the Rent Bridge can cover anything beyond that. So sometimes there’s a split where the renter owes their housing provider a certain dollar amount and the Rent Bridge covers the difference. In other cases, the Rent Bridge pays the entirety of the rent that’s due,” explained the Dept. of Human Services Executive Policy Director, Jessica Thomasson.

It provides assistance for up to six months, for eligible renters who are struggling to pay rent.

To qualify, you have to have a household income that is 60 percent of the median income in your county or lower. For example: For a single person, it would mean making about $18/hour or less.

You also have to have had a change in income during the pandemic.

If you qualify, rent is paid directly from the state to your landlord.

Thomasson says if you think you may be eligible, go ahead and apply.