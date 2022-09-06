BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The November 8 elections are approaching, but some of us may not be able to vote in person. Thankfully, a recent Facebook post from Burleigh County states that residents of the county can now apply for an absentee ballot for the 2022 General Election.

In order to apply for an absentee ballot, Burleigh County residents must follow this link, follow the steps for the application, and print, sign, and send the completed application.

It is also possible to receive an application in the mail by calling the Burleigh County Auditor’s office at 701-222-718.

Of course, physical voting — either early or on election day — is always permitted. Those who would like to learn how to vote, or need a refresher, can find more information about early voting here.