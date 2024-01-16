BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The cold temperatures the last few days have caused plumbing issues for many.

Cliff Martin with Northern Integrity & M4 Plumbing says that this is especially true right now in trailer parks — where the location of your pipes can play a big role in freezing.

“If you don’t have things in warm heated spaces,” said Martin, “you run risks and potential of things freezing up on you for water. Pipes running in outside walls on a house, according to our code, it says we can do it as long as it’s insulated, but because of the type of temperatures we get here, no matter how much insulation you put in a wall, your lines are still going to freeze up. You want to try to get your lines in places called conditioned spaces.”

Those who live in trailers are especially prone to freezing pipes because their pipes are found underneath the building — which means that they can get very cold if the skirt around the trailer is in bad shape. One solution to fix this is the use of heat tape.

“The best thing to do is to heat tape them,” Martin noted, “and then wrap insulation around them. If you’ve got your pipe coming out of the ground on your trailer, you want to try to get heat tape down them as far as possible to try to keep everything warm. Check your heat tape, check your outlets. Making sure things are working right so you don’t have your pipes freeze up on you.”

Many may wonder if running your water constantly will help prevent freezing but Martin says this is not always the case.

“The bad thing with that,” he explained, “is that now you’re running water down your sewer line, and again most of this will pertain to people that have trailers than a house itself. So if you’re trickling water down your sewer line and its negative degree temperature, you run the risk of that water starting to freeze in your sewer line, and now you start running the risk of having your sewer line freezing up.

The sewer smell, meanwhile, can be overwhelming and bothersome but it is preventable.

“The only other thing with sewers is the vents on your roof,” he concluded. “That’s kind of the tricky part. Who wants to get on their roof in this type of weather? It’s real dangerous, but your vents will build up ice around them. You need to try to get up and knock that ice out of there.”

Martin reminds those who do knock the ice out of vents to be careful in doing so, as the ice may fall into the vent and block it. This will also lead to the sewer smell many of you are currently living with.

He also says prolonged exposure to the sewer gas can get you sick, and that if you need any plumbing services right now, to reach out to a professional who can help.