How to change your address online before the general election

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters. As the general election gets closer, county auditors want to make sure you are prepared to cast your vote.

If you’ve moved and haven’t updated your address, you can actually do it online. That information will, in turn, update on the county’s voter system.

To update it, go to vote.nd.gov.

On the right-hand side, there is a link that says ‘online address change.’ Click that, and then click ‘change address.’ Enter your information and then click ‘change.’

“So, it’s important that you update your address if you have moved since the primary because we use your residential address to make sure we’re giving you the correct ballot so you’re voting in the correct jurisdiction,” said Marisa Haman, interim auditor/treasurer Ward County.

If you have any questions, contact your county auditor.

