How to correctly wear and care for your mask

If you are wearing a mask, it’s important that you wear it correctly. We spoke to Dr. Jeffrey Sather at Trinity Hospital who shares with us how to wear one. 

He said the mask needs to cover your entire mouth, nose and chin. 

If you want to take it off, he said it’s important to wash or sanitize your hands first, and touch only the straps and not the inside part of the fabric that touches your mouth and nose.

And if you need to put it back on, sanitize your hands again, and make sure you only touch the straps again. 

He said if you’re using a cloth mask, you can throw it in the washing machine.

He also said you can re-use disposable ones with the help of a paper bag if it isn’t soiled.

“By leaving this for three days, virus that may have been on the mask is going to be deactivated and no longer active. So, I can use this mask today, I can put it away, let it sit for three days and then I can take this mask out and use it again,” Sather said.

He also said it isn’t necessary to wear gloves, just remember to wash your hands really well with soap and water.

