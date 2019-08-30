How to donate a kidney

Nearly 100,000 people are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant in the US. Donors are in a seemingly perpetual short supply. KX News is putting you first on what you need to know if you want to be a kidney donor.

The first step is to call your nearest transplant center — there’s one in Bismarck and Fargo and several in Minneapolis. You then fill out a 13-page consent form and have blood drawn to test for possible matches on the transplant waiting list. The registration process can take three to six months until you’re officially labeled as a kidney donor.

People suffering from substance abuse, diabetes and severe high blood pressure cannot donate. Also, if you want to donate a kidney, you go into it knowing you’re doing it for free. It’s illegal to pay someone for a kidney.

You have the right to opt-out of a kidney donation at any time even up to the moment you go in to donate. How long a person waits for a kidney transplant depends on many factors, including blood type.

“On our waitlist alone, we have 90 people listed,” said Jessica Koch, Sanford Transplant Center. “For the A blood types, typically the wait is anywhere from three to five years for a kidney. Our B’s are the shortest amount and that is anywhere from six months to a year. Our O’s are the longest and it can be anywhere from five to eight years.”

Koch notes the health risks to a person who has donated a kidney really isn’t higher than that for a person with both kidneys, as long as the donors take care of themselves.

So far this year, the Sanford Health Transplant Center has performed eight living donor transplants. In 2018, they performed 13 transplants.

If you want more information on kidney transplants and donations, contact the Sanford transplant center at 701-323-2833.