NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a small business in North Dakota, acquiring more clients is always important.

And if you are looking for more clients to do business with, you can offer your services with the federal government.

North Dakota is an important energy state, and we do business with the Department of Energy every single day.

Even if your small business has never worked with the Department of Energy, you can reach out and see if your products or services can be used in any way.

“Just last year, we awarded over $10 billion in contracts to small businesses,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, “So, the bottom line is we are always looking to deepen our partnerships, forge new partnerships, and continue building on those relationships.”

The Department of Energy also offers a list of expiring contracts coming to an end. That means you can see what future contracts may be coming up for you to fill.

To check out this expiring list, and other ways to offer your small business services to the Department of Energy, click here.