How to go to the ND State Fair on a budget

The North Dakota State Fair is a great summer event. But what if you’re on a budget?

We are putting North Dakota first, so we found a few ways for you to save today at the fair.

There are 2 for 1 unlimited ride passes with a coupon that can be found at any Minot Marketplace Foods location in Minot.

You must have the coupon present to get this deal on two for one Tuesday rides. Plus, when you get your coupon, get a BOGO on a fountain pop from MP Express.

Today is also Pepsi 2 for 1 Day. You can receive half off at participating vendors, starting with half-off daily gate admission with a PEPSI product.

Also, if you or a family member are in the military there are perks.

Today is all about Military Appreciation. There are free Carnival rides with Military ID from 1-3pm. Other coupons offered include half-off NPRA Bull and Ranch Bronc Riding, and half off daily unlimited ride bracelet available at Minot Chamber of Commerce with Military ID.

Tomorrow, there is a free breakfast north of the Commercial II building from 7:30am-9: 30 am, fun events under the tent from 10am-4pm and a free ice cream social at 2 pm.

Coupons include $1 off gate admission, $5 off daily carnival wristband and $1 off a Ranch Rodeo ticket. Find coupons at your local Co-Op.

For more information about coupons go here.

Find free events at the fair here.