How to help the homeless in winter

Believe it or not, there are people living in the streets in this weather, but one local organization has been out in the snow helping some homeless people in the community.

We talked to Krystal Bloom, co-owner of Blessed Builders Ministry, and she said homelessness is a real issue and people are literally hiding in order to stay warm.

She said she and her husband, Shane, have driven around town looking for homeless people to see how they can help.

They’ve gone as far as buying food for them and even giving some people rides to Trinity Lutheran Church to receive food from The Banquet.

They said there was a man sleeping in a cardboard box so they went home and grabbed blankets, gloves, hats, and food. They did this for several other homeless people they came across as well.

“I grabbed whatever I could. I even took my own children’s hats and gloves to give to some people. My kids have shelter, they will be ok. There are people on the streets that need them more than my kids,” Krystal said.

While they were driving around they found a gentleman sleeping under a canopy behind a building so they dropped off clothing to him.

She said the men’s shelter is full and if they do not pass a UA (Urine Analysis) they can’t stay in the shelter. While they were at the shelter they saw one man turned away so they paid for him to stay in a hotel.

“They’re hiding… one guy stayed the night in a Porta-Potty to stay warm… if you see someone out there in need, get out of your vehicle and see what they need. Don’t judge them. If you’re a business owner if you have an entryway you can open up, to let them stay warm, do that,” said Bloom.

She adds, “Some (homeless) people don’t know where the new shelter is.. They don’t have access to the news so homeless people don’t know… So it’s the community’s responsibility to know where it is so you can direct people to it or take them.”

UNITED WAY EMERGENCY HOMELESS SHELTER DETAILS

Intake services are from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week. Appointments will be scheduled for linkages to services to assist with other individual needs.

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday no food is served.

The United Way Emergency Shelter is located at 1140 S. 12th St. in Bismarck. To contact the shelter, call 701-401-5605.

For additional information or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact their office at 701-255-3601.

Another option is the Welcome House. They are open 24/7 and provide shelter for families or single parents with kids.

They are located on the corner of 19th and Thayer at 1902 E Thayer.

Here is a link to other shelters in the area.