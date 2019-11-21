How to keep food issues from affecting holiday meals

Thanksgiving can be a tough time for people with food allergies and food issues like celiac disease. Meal preparation can get complicated and mealtime can be awkward for the person who can’t eat what everyone else is enjoying.

Whether you’re a guest or hosting a party yourself, food allergies shouldn’t hold you back from seeing family and friends during holidays. However, there are some things you can do — as a cook and as a guest — to help minimize the impact of food sensitivities on the Thanksgiving meal and other holiday dinner gatherings and allow you to enjoy celebrating the season.

As the cook:

First thing you can do is Get the info

There’s no way of knowing about your guests’ food allergies and dietary restrictions unless you ask. Let them know it’s ok if they are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or allergic to certain foods.

The second thing you can do is Show them the menu

Giving your guests a sneak peek at your menu won’t ruin your reception – it’ll actually help. To avoid any issues, provide an ingredient list for all the dishes you plan on cooking up. You can show a copy of this to your friends with allergies or restrictions so that they can give it an OK before your big day.

As the guest:

Be a great guest by contacting your host as soon as you are invited. Start by communicating gently and by educating them. By having an interactive conversation about food allergies in general, you have an opportunity to educate without offending your host.

Second thing you can do is BYOSF (Bring Your Own Safe Food). Offer to bring safe food so that you know there will be something there that you or your child can eat and your host doesn’t have to worry about separate food preparations. Share dishes that would be allergen-free and a delight for everyone attending. If you are inviting guests to your house, ask them to contribute non-food items such as cups, napkins, or their own beverages.

The third thing you can do is Ship ahead. If you’re flying to visit friends or family, you may want to make some simple allergy-free foods that travel well and ship them to your host ahead of time.

As always, be sure to ask about ingredients, check labels when possible, and carry medications with you in case of a reaction.

Happy Holidays!