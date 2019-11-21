How to keep food issues from affecting holiday meals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving can be a tough time for people with food allergies and food issues like celiac disease. Meal preparation can get complicated and mealtime can be awkward for the person who can’t eat what everyone else is enjoying.

Whether you’re a guest or hosting a party yourself, food allergies shouldn’t hold you back from seeing family and friends during holidays. However, there are some things you can do — as a cook and as a guest — to help minimize the impact of food sensitivities on the Thanksgiving meal and other holiday dinner gatherings and allow you to enjoy celebrating the season.

As the cook:

  • First thing you can do is Get the info
    There’s no way of knowing about your guests’ food allergies and dietary restrictions unless you ask. Let them know it’s ok if they are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or allergic to certain foods.
  • The second thing you can do is Show them the menu
    Giving your guests a sneak peek at your menu won’t ruin your reception – it’ll actually help. To avoid any issues, provide an ingredient list for all the dishes you plan on cooking up. You can show a copy of this to your friends with allergies or restrictions so that they can give it an OK before your big day.

As the guest:

  • Be a great guest by contacting your host as soon as you are invited. Start by communicating gently and by educating them. By having an interactive conversation about food allergies in general, you have an opportunity to educate without offending your host.
  • Second thing you can do is BYOSF (Bring Your Own Safe Food). Offer to bring safe food so that you know there will be something there that you or your child can eat and your host doesn’t have to worry about separate food preparations. Share dishes that would be allergen-free and a delight for everyone attending. If you are inviting guests to your house, ask them to contribute non-food items such as cups, napkins, or their own beverages.
  • The third thing you can do is Ship ahead. If you’re flying to visit friends or family, you may want to make some simple allergy-free foods that travel well and ship them to your host ahead of time.

As always, be sure to ask about ingredients, check labels when possible, and carry medications with you in case of a reaction.

Happy Holidays!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge