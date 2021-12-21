How to keep your home safe while you’re away for the holidays

According to the FBI, over a million burglaries occur in the United States each year.

As people begin to travel for the Christmas holiday, it’s important to know how to keep your home safe while you’re away.

“Depending on how long the person’s gonna be gone, it’s always a good idea to check in with your neighbors first and foremost, let them know you’re going to be away so if they see anything unusual, they can contact law enforcement,” said Aaron Moss, community outreach officer at the Minot Police Department.

If you are going to be out of town for more than a few days, you should consider having a plan so your mail doesn’t alert others that you’re away.



“Check in with the post office to stop delivery of mail and any other delivery services, cancel deliveries or ensure somebody, a trusted friend or family member, can come by and pick those up in a timely manner so it doesn’t look obvious that people aren’t home,” said Moss.

Another thing you should do in addition to checking the weather for your destination, you should also check the weather at home.



“Be aware of changing weather conditions and if there should say be a snow event over the holidays, arrange ahead of time to have possibly somebody who handles maintenance clear snow so it still looks like it’s being taken care of,” said Moss.

Some other easy ways to lower your risk include closing curtains and locking doors. Another precaution people can take to protect their homes is buying a security system.

“There’s a lot of great features in just knowing that you have people behind you when you’re not on-site,” said TJ Stewart, owner of ProTech Integrations.

ProTech Integrations mainly provides security alarms and video surveillance for commercial properties, but they also install at residences.

Stewart says security systems ease the minds of customers.



“If I leave a door unlocked, as long as I arm my system at night, I don’t have to worry about that door being open,” said Stewart. “If it does get open, now we have 24/7, 365, folks monitoring that sensor.”

While all of these tips can keep you safe while you’re away from home, it’s also good practice to use them while you’re at home as well.

Residents of Minot are required to purchase a permit for their security alarm systems.

For more information about the Minot Alarm Ordinance, click here.

To apply for a permit for your security alarm, click here.