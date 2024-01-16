BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the saying goes, if we are cold, so are our animals, meaning that it’s a perfect time to bring them in for the winter amidst our current freezing temperatures.

However, when it comes to our livestock, special care is needed to preserve the livelihood of many North Dakotans.

Ranchers and farmers are often unable to bring their animals inside their homes, but there are ways to keep them safe.

Kurt Froelich from the NDSU Extension for Stark and Billings Counties tells KX News that many things can be done to ensure livestock are warm in frigid temperatures.

In particular, they say that it mainly comes down to shelter and diet — two factors that ranchers in North Dakota should know all too well.

“Provide them with some extra bedding,” Froelich stated. “Clean extra bedding for them to lay down on. We may even have to provide extra feed for them because their body maintenance, they’re going to be metabolizing, using that feed at a quicker rate to maintain heat within their body.”

Froelich also states that providing good nutrition will go a long way toward caring for animals. Those that cannot provide a permanent structure — like a barn — should consider using metal or wood windbreaks to protect livestock from the cold.