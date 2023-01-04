DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that we made it through the holiday season, many people are wondering what to do with their real Christmas trees.

Cities like Dickinson are having drop-off dumpsters, where you can dispose of your natural trees, free of charge.

Other cities, like Minot, will even pick up the trees that you leave on the curb.

And if you don’t want to throw your tree away, there are a few organizations that will happily put them to use.

“The Rough Rider Archers and they actually put out a Facebook message that said that they don’t want people to throw their trees away, that their trees are needed for their annual indoor shoot,” said the City of Dickinson Recycling and Collections Coordinator, Rachel Shumaker.

Cities collecting natural Christmas trees are very important to preserving our environment as they can cause forest fires if disposed of incorrectly.

To see where you can dispose of your own Christmas tree, get in contact with your public works office.