How to properly dispose of your used oil and hazardous waste materials

Oil changes can be expensive, so some do it themselves. But what do you do with the used oil?

Last week a man was arrested for dumping his motor oil down a storm drain. We spoke with him and he told us he didn’t know how to properly dispose of it. So we found out how.

Allen Shefstad: We’d like you to utilize it so we can recycle it and things like that.

He’s talking about the landfill. The Minot City Landfill has drop off locations for cooking and motor oil, as well as other hazardous waste materials.

Allen Shefstad: We have a take right over here that we take. We try to limit to 15 gallons. We put it in there and we call a company and they use it to recycling. Cooking oil we will take a household quantity amount and we just put that in MSW.

Based on a Facebook poll over 300 people say they do not know how to properly dispose of their used oil. We found a place where you can.

Mark Schmidt: We can take small quantities, like individual, standard cars.

With more than 15,000 gallons of oil consumed a year, Harley’s Automotive Center in Minot say they put the oil to good use.

Mark Schmidt: We mostly use it especially in the colder temperature. Used oil burners are a very popular item especially in areas with colder climate, like we have. That’s been a huge resource. Very efficient, very clean.

So they next time you change your car oil or have to get rid of old cooking grease, be sure to take it to your local recycling place.

The City of Minot says hazardous waste such as gasoline, fuel oil, or any other flammable or explosive liquid, solid, or gas should not be put into any public sewer.

Here is a list of places where you can dispose of used oil:

O’Reilly Auto Parts