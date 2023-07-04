MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand. But there are safety measures you should take, before lighting up the sky.

In North Dakota, fireworks can be sold between June 27 and July 5 and then again from December 26 to January 1.

Fireworks should be set off by sober adults with a proper lighter. And you should wear something to protect your eyes and closed-toed shoes to protect yourself.

“Best thing is, when you’re lighting fireworks is take any kind of precaution you can watch where your kids are, always have like a pail of water to put out, cause they can start a fire. Safety is number one so whatever you do, there is instructions and there’s a lot of safety instructions on the product you’re buying, read them. You shouldn’t let little kids hold or play with fireworks,” said Rick Vondal, the owner and operator of N83 Fireworks in Minot.

And when it comes to disposing of fireworks after you’ve used them, there are certain precautions you must take.

Fireworks can be a safety hazard and if they’re improperly disposed of, they could start a fire.

“The best and safest way to dispose of fireworks is always to soak the fireworks in water. Soak them down really good. Leave them sit. Don’t put them with any other garbage or trash. You should always bag them in like a plastic-type bag so it actually holds the moisture in the paper from the fireworks,” said Vondal.

If you have unused fireworks, store them in a cool, dry place, away from electrical appliances and children.

Fireworks should not be placed in recycling bins.