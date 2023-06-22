MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Honeybee hives staggered through the second-highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, according to a survey by the University of Maryland and Auburn University.

Scientists say the loss is a combination of parasites, pesticides, starvation, and climate change.

It’s national pollinator week, which is meant to celebrate pollinators and spread the word about how to protect them.

And at Five Star Home Farms, they know firsthand the importance of protecting pollinators.

Honeybees are essential to making products like honey, beeswax, and royal jelly.

But one of the most important tasks that they do is pollinating crops.

William Nissen runs his honeybee operation part of the year in California, and part of the year in North Dakota.

“And that’s our big pollination year in California, from January to what, May. We do the almonds, the kiwis, the blueberries, the cherries. And they need the bees to go flower to flower, the pollen sticks to their legs and as the bees are gathering what nectar it is, they pollinate the flower,” said Nissen, beekeeper and the owner of Five Star Honey Farms.

When the operation moves back to North Dakota in May, the crops the bees pollinate are different.

“They love the sweet clover. Dandelions are number one. I hate to see our people spraying dandelions, but that’s a really good early crop. Caraganas are good, but right now we’re moving into the canola crop and the clover,” said Nissen.

And similar to beekeepers across the country, Five Star Honey Farms has also seen its bee population recently go down.

Nissen says it’s due to mites and grasshoppers.

“Last year we lost about 60% of our hives late in the year. Which was quite a struggle to put it back together so we thought we had it figured out for 10 years on mite control, but we didn’t so we had to do some switching up,” said Nissen. “Grasshoppers are bad for bees for two reasons. Number one they eat all the forage that the bees do, they love the tender blossoms on alfalfa and clover. And the other problem is I guess you could say just spraying for grasshoppers.”

Nissen says he understands it’s important to spray for grasshoppers and even mosquitos, but if it’s done responsibly the bees will be okay.

“Spraying early in the morning, not in the middle of the day when the bees are out foraging. And most farmers are really good about spraying,” said Nissen.

He adds that bees are also usually back in their hives when it’s cooler or at night so those are also good times to spray.

Five Star Honey Farms will begin honey production in mid-July.