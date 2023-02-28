WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ward County NDSU Extension center brought farmers back to the classroom for Crop and Pest Management School.

These past two seasons, farmers realized grasshoppers and Canola flea beetles were a big issue that affected their harvest numbers.

The NDSU Extension Center is now prepping farmers for what to do this coming year to increase their yields.

“Grasshoppers and Canola flea beetles, let’s face it that’s been the two dominant calls over the last two years. The numbers you saw at the end of the growing season are likely the numbers that are over winter and maybe that initial burst that we see as temperatures warm early in the season,” said NDSU Extension Crop Protection Specialist, Travis Prochaska.

The main concern for many farmers in the western part of our state though is the Canola Flea Beetles

Prochaska says regular scouting may help identify possible crop diseases and insects.

“It’s really only been one or two insects but their numbers have been so high, but the question being will that stay going into the next year, so that benefit of scouting really plays a big role in farming,” added Prochaska.

This session also covered topics beyond insects, agronomists say even though you may not use all of your land to plant crops, unused land still needs cover.

“Gosha, Foxtail barley, and some of the weeds we are talking about here, that Charlie was talking about earlier and that establishes, they get bigger, they have no competition. They’re going to be hard to control when they don’t have competition because crops can’t grow there,” said Agronomist, Kyle Okke.

Prochaska speculates that there will be high insect numbers again next year, especially with a new species emerging.

The Crucifer flea beetle is the dominant flea beetle pest of canola, a popular crop in North Dakota.