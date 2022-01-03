How to protect your home from burst pipes

As we experience colder temperatures, some household issues may arise.

For example, problems with water pipes are more likely during the winter because they can freeze. When water freezes, it expands and it can put pressure on pipes, causing them to burst.

“Biggest thing is, mainly just the cold, extreme cold, not proper insulating things to keep things warm,” said Cliff Martin, the owner and operator of M4 Plumbing.

Once it gets to be 20 degrees or colder, frozen pipes can burst and lead to water damage.

The marketing manager at ServPro of Minot says that if a pipe bursts in your home, time is of the essence.

“Making sure as soon as a loss happens, you’re getting the, you’re getting in contact with your insurance, you’re giving us a call quick because the longer the water’s there, the longer it standing and existing, the more damage it’s gonna cause,” said Ben Redekopp.

There are a few things you can do to lower your risk of having problems with your pipes. Redekopp says maintaining the right temperature is most important.



“Leaving the temperature up, not turning it down at night or turning it off when you leave and just making sure that air circulating throughout your house, putting space heaters around some areas that might be vulnerable,” said Redekopp.

For some, another common tip is to leave water running — but Martin says that can do more harm than good.



“That’s kind of touchy,” said Martin. “Can it work? Does it work? To an extent, yeah. Can it cause other issues? It can. It can cause other issues with your sewer lines itself. Next thing you know, your water lines are good, but now you’re sewer line’s frozen up because you were trickling water down your sewer line.”

Martin says the best protection is prevention.



“Do routine checks,” said Martin. “Even if you’ve gotta have someone come in and just check things out and take a look and see if everything’s good to go before winter comes.”

He adds that good insulation should also keep issues away.

Another way to keep your pipes from freezing is to keep your thermostat above 55 degrees — even when you’re not home.