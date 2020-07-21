How to protect yourself from scam calls, emails

For every scam call or email you block, it seems there’s another right behind it.

KX spoke with the North Dakota Director of Consumer Protection who says there are other ways to avoid or prevent them other than just hanging up the phone.

Parrell Grossman says no government agency would ever call asking for money, so that is the first red flag.

He says to be aware of numbers that may look familiar as scammers will pay for spoof numbers to get you to answer, including your bank or even your own number.

If you’re a victim of a scam you should immediately contact both the Attorney General’s Office and your local law enforcement agency.

He went on to say the department has seen an uptick recently in the number of people getting scammed.

“These con-artists are finding more consumers at home. They’re working remotely or maybe they’re temporarily laid off, but they’re more accessible. And these scams can come in any form. Many of the scams we see are called impostor scams, meaning they’re posing as someone else,” shared Grossman.

Grossman also says under no circumstances should you give out your banking information or social security number over the phone or through email to anyone.