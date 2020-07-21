How to protect yourself from scam calls, emails

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For every scam call or email you block, it seems there’s another right behind it.

KX spoke with the North Dakota Director of Consumer Protection who says there are other ways to avoid or prevent them other than just hanging up the phone.

Parrell Grossman says no government agency would ever call asking for money, so that is the first red flag.

He says to be aware of numbers that may look familiar as scammers will pay for spoof numbers to get you to answer, including your bank or even your own number.

If you’re a victim of a scam you should immediately contact both the Attorney General’s Office and your local law enforcement agency.

He went on to say the department has seen an uptick recently in the number of people getting scammed.

“These con-artists are finding more consumers at home. They’re working remotely or maybe they’re temporarily laid off, but they’re more accessible. And these scams can come in any form. Many of the scams we see are called impostor scams, meaning they’re posing as someone else,” shared Grossman.

Grossman also says under no circumstances should you give out your banking information or social security number over the phone or through email to anyone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Scam Calls

Making Benches

COVID-19 & Dairy Farmers

Bismarck Bobcats

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Monday, July 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Garrison Council Change

Capitol Shakespeare part 1

Capitol Shakespeare Part 2

Electric Co-Op

Miss Rodeo ND

EarthKind

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/20

Medieval Rush

Do's and Don'ts

Monday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cool temperatures

NDC JULY 20

Babe ruth baseball

College baseball

Teen makes thousands of masks

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss