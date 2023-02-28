MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it’s the last day of National Library Lover’s Month, there are still ways to support your local libraries.

Libraries are filled with books, DVDs, CDS, and everything you can imagine.

The month is not only to show love for libraries but also to highlight the love of reading.

And the Minot Public Library Director has tips for those who are looking to gain an interest in reading.

“The main thing I would say to get back into reading or to start reading is to just find what you like. Don’t worry about what’s the best seller or what’s the Pulitzer prize. It doesn’t matter what the topic is. And also if you don’t like something, there’s a lot of books to read,” said Janet Anderson, the Minot Public Library director.

Public libraries offer books, but they often also host community events and offer resources like computers.