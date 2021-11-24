How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving dinner

Many people are anticipated to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, but an increase in the number of people you’re around also increases your chances of spreading germs.

Handwashing is extremely important before, during and after meals, and well-ventilated areas can help, too.

High contact surfaces are also recommended to be cleaned often.

A Trinity Health official says that the easiest way to lower the risk of getting sick is not to attend any gatherings if you are sick.

“If we’re on vacation, COVID is not on vacation, and so we just need to not let our guard down and to ensure that we, again, before during, and after the holidays, are keeping those practices up,” said Danaka Walz, director of Clinical Excellence and Patient Safety.

Walz also wants everyone to remember that it is flu season, and the flu shot is a big help to alleviate symptoms if you do catch the flu.