NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the USDA, in the United States, over 1/3 of all available food goes uneaten through loss or waste.

But according to a study from 24/7 Wall Street, North Dakota is the second worst state when it comes to wasting food.

About 75% of North Dakotans admit to wasting 1/3 of their food. However, it’s not always our fault.

Especially in winter, it’s difficult to eat fruits and vegetables before they go bad. The shelf life is shorter here than in most states in the country because of the weather and shorter days.

But the USDA has ways to help.

Dr. Jean Buzby, the USDA Food Loss and Waste Liaison, said “We have the food keeper app, which provides storage and different kinds of tips for over 700 commodities. It tells you in detail how long you can store them.”

Not only does the agency’s FoodKeeper App help you track your food, but also your drinks, to maximize freshness and quality.