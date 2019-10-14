How to Save Some Cash this Winter

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– The Better Business Bureau has shared ways to warm up more while spending less on energy.

THE BBB recommends people clean their furnaces every two months so it uses less energy.

Another way you can cut down is by unplugging appliances like heaters or furnaces after you’re done using them. Each time you unplug can save you up to $75 in energy costs.

Experts say if you have a programmable thermostat, set a separate schedule for weekdays and weekends so you use less gas when you’re not home.