How to spot a reaction to mosquito bites

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve talked a lot about mosquitoes this summer, but there may be more to that small red itchy bump you get, after one bites you.

For some people, mosquito bites can just be annoyingly itchy, but for others, it could pose an extreme risk. One doctor says if the irritation starts to spread or increase in size, you may be having an allergic reaction. If you have swelling or shortness of breath, you could be in trouble.

“But certain cases or more rare cases, you can get a prolonged reaction to it. Some patients or people develop into anaphylaxis which is a reaction, a kind of generalized reaction, and sometimes you can get shortness of breath and that’s when you need to go to the ER,” said Dr. Fahad Khemani.

He says the best way to avoid mosquitoes is to stay inside when you can and to use bug repellent with DEET. If you are having an allergic reaction, the doctor says you should take Benadryl or an antihistamine. If the reaction continues, then you should go to an emergency room.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/3

LIFE HACKS: DOLLAR TREE

NDC AUGUST 3

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & dry

Top plays 8-2

Baseball

Robert One Minute 8-2

Capital A'Fair continues on

Parenting class

Allergic reaction to mosquito bites

Fake car seats

Paying off debt

Babe ruth baseball

SWAT team called

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-2

Baseball

Governor's Cup

Housing justice march

Williams County first COVID-19 death

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss