How to spot, and avoid, student loan forgiveness scammers

Be cautious when it comes to student loan forgiveness emails, texts or letters — they may be a scam that can end up costing you thousands.

Students around the state have recently graduated, or gone back to school as most universities began classes this month. That begs the question: How do I know if a company contacting me about student loan forgiveness is real?

According to Federal Student Aid, an office of the U.S. Department of Education, the “so-called” student loan debt relief companies that offer services and send messages such as, “Act immediately to qualify for student loan forgiveness before the program is discontinued,” and, “You are now eligible to receive benefits from a recent law that has passed regarding federal student loans, including total forgiveness in some circumstances” are actually scams that could cause you to lose more money.

Student loan forgiveness companies should also never ask for monthly fees or pay-up-front for help, promise total loan forgiveness or ask you to sign and submit a third-party authorization form or a power of attorney. If they do, it’s probably a scam.

The U.S. Department of Education and its loan servicers offer services such as how to lower your payments, consolidate your loans, determine if you are eligible for loan forgiveness programs and get your loans out of default. These services should always be free of charge.

If you find that you have been a victim of a student loan forgiveness scam, there are ways to get help.

Contact your federal loan servicer and notify them of the problem including the way the scammer contacted you, tell your bank to stop all payments to the company, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and change the passwords on all of your student loan accounts.

And if you receive a message about student loan forgiveness and can’t determine its legitimacy, call your loan servicer and they will help you.