How To Spot Elder Abuse Event

An awareness event will be held for elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed June 15th, Elder Abuse Awareness Day in here in North Dakota.

In response, representatives from the West Central Vulnerable Adults Coalition will talk about how to recognize and react to financial scams and abuse.

The event will happen tomorrow from 12:30pm 1:30pm, at Crescent Manor in Bismarck.

According to an Aging Services Division official…About one in three North Dakotans age 65 and older live alone.

This puts them at greater risk for social isolation, self-neglect, abuse and exploitation.

To report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of vulnerable adults in North Dakota, call toll-free 855-462-5465.