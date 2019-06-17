How to stay cool in the summer

With the official day of summer in four days, health professionals say staying hydrated is important.

They recommend wearing dark-colored clothing because U-V rays are less lightly to get through it.

Sunscreen is important. You should apply it 15 to 20 min before going outside. Anything over 30 SPF is recommended for protection against UV rays.

And you should shoot for 8 glasses of water per day.

“It can actually happen quicker than you think. Alot of times people are behind on their hydration before they even go outside for the day. It’s important for our bodies to have the appropriate amount of hydration. Anytime we sweat we are losing the water that your body needs,” said Betsy Kanz, Health Services Program Coordinator.

If you do get a heat stroke or heat exhaustion move to a cool place, loosen clothing, cool body down and call 911.