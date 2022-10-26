BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With Halloween less than a week away, the Bismarck Police Department would like to provide some safety tips to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

Child Safety

Carry a flashlight and attach reflective tape to your costume to make yourself more visible to drivers as it gets darker later in the evening.

Making the decision to trick-or-treat before dark is the best decision, especially for younger children who should be accompanied by an adult.

If you are wearing a mask, remove the mask before you cross the street so you can watch out for other drivers who may not see you and any other safety hazards.

Travel Safety

Plan your route ahead of time and travel on streets that are well-lit.

Teach children to cross the street at the corners and crosswalks.

Explain the dangers of crossing between parked cars in the middle of the block to children.

Have children carry their cellphones on them with their location-sharing app setup and activated.

This will allow you to call and locate children if you become separated from them.

Candy Safety

Remind children not to consume any treats until they are inspected by an adult.

Throw away candy that is unwrapped, has a torn wrapper, or is not in the original wrapper.

Always discard any treats which you are unsure of the quality.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!