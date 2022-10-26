BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With Halloween less than a week away, the Bismarck Police Department would like to provide some safety tips to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.
Child Safety
- Carry a flashlight and attach reflective tape to your costume to make yourself more visible to drivers as it gets darker later in the evening.
- Making the decision to trick-or-treat before dark is the best decision, especially for younger children who should be accompanied by an adult.
- If you are wearing a mask, remove the mask before you cross the street so you can watch out for other drivers who may not see you and any other safety hazards.
Travel Safety
- Plan your route ahead of time and travel on streets that are well-lit.
- Teach children to cross the street at the corners and crosswalks.
- Explain the dangers of crossing between parked cars in the middle of the block to children.
- Have children carry their cellphones on them with their location-sharing app setup and activated.
- This will allow you to call and locate children if you become separated from them.
Candy Safety
- Remind children not to consume any treats until they are inspected by an adult.
- Throw away candy that is unwrapped, has a torn wrapper, or is not in the original wrapper.
- Always discard any treats which you are unsure of the quality.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!