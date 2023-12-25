NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With all the holiday food in and around the kitchen today, you and your loved ones will have leftovers for days, and you won’t be the only ones enjoying the extra food! In today’s Ag and Energy, how to deal with fruit flies this holiday week.

Female fruit flies lay approximately 400 eggs. The eggs hatch into larvae after only 12 hours. The larvae then grow for about four days to become an adult fruit fly. The females begin breeding after only two days. So, this Christmas week, you can watch an entire fruit fly family grow.

Just remember to cover your fruit and food and store them away when you’re not eating.

But the USDA does not want you to stress, there are ways to manage everything.

Fruit flies love fruits and vegetables, but they also enjoy potatoes and onions too.

And they can also reproduce from the food caught in your drains. To stop them in your drain, mix a half cup of salt, half cup of baking soda, and one cup of vinegar, and pour the mixture down the drain. You can follow that with boiling water a few hours later.

