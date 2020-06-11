How to talk to your children about protests and racial equality

The death of George Floyd has sparked a sensitive discussion on race in America.

For parents, the topic can be even more difficult to navigate. Protecting your children from seeing the worst of violent protest, while also trying to explain racism. So what’s the best way to talk to children? We found out.

When major events create headlines and start a national discussion, it’s inevitable that kids will sense a change too and have questions of their own.

“Like any other kid, everybody has seen most of the videos,” said Ernest Usher.

Usher says he has been talking to his 11-year-old son Cameron about being black in America since he was 8. But the conversations have resurfaced since the recent protest.

Usher added, “We let him know to continue to be careful with what he does. We seriously stress the things he wears. No hands in the pocket, no hoodie.”

Usher says he also reminds his son that not everyone is out to get him. School guidance counselor Chelsie Smith says no matter the race, parents should be having a conversation with their children.

“I think with teenagers you should be direct. But you have to do the work within yourself first,” said Smith.

She says with younger children you have to be more careful. Breaking down the information, in a way that won’t overwhelm them.

She said, “Just let them ask questions, and answer them in ways that developmentally they understand. And that’s how Sesame street, I keep going back to it, they do such a great job of helping parents.”

Deni French is a mom of two. She says she has leaned on movies and books to help educate her children about the different issues that other races face.

“The first thing we did was watch the Ruby Bridges story. Because that speaks to her age. That speaks to what their current environment,” said Deni.

Deni says being in the Air Force has exposed her family to many different cultures. When it comes to recent events in America, 10-year-old Scout has a pretty plain picture of what is going on around her.

“It’s just not fair. I guess I just don’t completely understand why people are mean to other people,” said Scout.

Deni says she encourages her child to do the one thing that everyone should, listen to others and stand up for what you believe in.

Here are a list of resources, to get the conversation started with your children:

https://www.commonsensemedia.org/lists/books-with-characters-of-color

Raising Equity

Talking to Kids about Racism, Violence and Protests

