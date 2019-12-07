How To Use a Fire Extinguisher

During the holiday season, there’s a spike in house fires.

According to the North Dakota Safety Council, more than 400 deaths a year happen due to holiday fires.

The holiday season is full of decorations and cheerful spirit, but did you know it is also filled with fire hazards.

A fire extinguisher is one way you could prevent an accident from turning into a tragedy.

“We definietly see a spike. See a rise in the number of fires associated with the holidays. Particularly because of the use of candles and also because of the introduction of Christmas trees into the household,” explains John Woutat, the first aid manager of NDSC.

Fire extinguishers are something everyone should have in their home.

In fact, they recommend you have two, one that can fight a Class A through C fire, which includes materials from paper, gas or electical fires.

Also a Class K extinguisher, which works to put out cooking oil fires.

“If you were frying a turkey over the holidays it would be important to have class k fire extinguisher to extinguish that fire,” shares Woutat.

PASS is used as an acroymyn in traingings to remember what to do in case of an emergency.

  • P: to pull the pin and break the seal
  • A: to aim the hose towards the fire
  • S stands for squeeze to discharge the material
  • S: sweeping at the base of the fire.

“The trainings are really important, just so if you do find yourself in that situation you’re prepared and you know exactly what you need to do,” explains Serena Schmit, the marketing manager for NDSC.

Here are some tips you should know when it comes to keeping your family safe.

Do not overload on extension cords when plugging in decorations.

Store candles, lighters and matches away from kids.

Always keep your tree hydrated no matter how many time a day you have to water it.

“A dry tree is going to be your worst nightmare if you have a fire inside your house. There is a potential for that fire to accelerate very quickly within a matter of seconds,” says Woutat.

Each year, holiday fires cause approxiametly $990 million dollars in damages.

Having a fire extinguisher in your home could help your family in case of an emergency.

A fire extinguisher is only to be used once, than has to be replaced or serviced.

You should shake it once a month to make sure it has not gone bad.

Also, replace it after a year and half if you have not used it.

According to the safety council, you have 20 to 30 seconds to get a fire under control.

Also, place your fire extinguisher in a room where a fire is least likely to occur.

