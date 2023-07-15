NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Fargo Police Facebook page, The Fargo Police Department will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 in the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall to provide additional information related to the July 14 critical incident which occurred near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo.

The FPD press conference will be broadcast on The City of Fargo channel 56, but you can watch it here at TVFargo.com.

According to police, a total of five individuals sustained injuries in this incident. The Fargo Police Department reported one of its officers has died and two remain in critical condition. Two other involved civilians sustained serious injuries, including the suspect who has died as well.