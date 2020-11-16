How will struggling restaurants and bars deal with new executive orders?

A statewide mask mandate went into effect yesterday to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and other measures are soon to follow.

Governor Burgum signed an order requiring restaurants and bars in the state to limit their normal capacity to 50 percent starting Monday. There will also be a curfew from 10 PM to 4 AM, which is a peak time for quite a few of those businesses. Since many are still feeling the effects of closures back in March, one expert says he doesn’t know how business owners will be able to survive.

“The establishments that really seem to have the biggest problems during that sort of time frame would be the bars. And I don’t know that there is an answer if we got back to a shutdown status.”

The executive order will remain in effect until December 13th.

