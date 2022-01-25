How you can celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

While we’re waiting for the next warm up, a local pub is serving up a drink that could help.

Blarney Stone Irish Pub in Bismarck of course, has the drink on its menu.

You can trace the history of this day to an Ireland airport chef who would make the drink for passengers whose planes got turned around due to storms.

The drink became so popular different version can be found all over the world.

General Manager Tim Conover says customers can come in to enjoy the world renowned drink made up of a few simple ingredients.

“Irish coffee is coffee with Irish whiskey, brown sugar, whipped cream and then we also add a little cream of mint on the top of and a cherry,” said Conover.

If you decide to participate, you can hashtag with #NationalIrishCoffeeDay.