How you can celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

National Irish Coffee Day

While we’re waiting for the next warm up, a local pub is serving up a drink that could help.

Blarney Stone Irish Pub in Bismarck of course, has the drink on its menu.

You can trace the history of this day to an Ireland airport chef who would make the drink for passengers whose planes got turned around due to storms.

The drink became so popular different version can be found all over the world.

General Manager Tim Conover says customers can come in to enjoy the world renowned drink made up of a few simple ingredients.

“Irish coffee is coffee with Irish whiskey, brown sugar, whipped cream and then we also add a little cream of mint on the top of and a cherry,” said Conover.

If you decide to participate, you can hashtag with #NationalIrishCoffeeDay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories