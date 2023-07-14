MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A crisis center helping those on their worst days was given a donation to help brighten up its client’s situations.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center received a large donation from the Minot Elks Lodge.

The supplies included food items like dairy, canned goods, fresh produce, and small garbage cans.

The crisis center uses donations for its emergency shelter and those who are transitioning out of the emergency shelter.

The shelter is for those who are leaving an abusive relationship and have nowhere to go.

“I think we just want to make everything as comfortable as possible. Nobody comes to us on their best day so when you’re going through something really traumatic, to be able to walk in and not have to worry about one more thing is really helpful. It also can create a lot of really great conversations in the dining room and kitchen as we have families that are kind of working together to cook a meal and talk about their day. And that sense of community is where a lot of healing happens,” said Jill McDonald, the executive director of the center.

The emergency shelter is set up dorm style, where families have their own rooms and could possibly share a bathroom.

There is a full kitchen available for use and people are able to use supplies in the pantry.

There are also living room areas and a children’s playroom.

Supplies are able to be donated during the center’s business hours, which are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.