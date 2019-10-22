HS Football: MLS Mavericks gears up for playoff run

The football playoffs are here for 9 man. KX News spoke to the MLS Mavericks about their playoff matchup.

“We are taking it a day at a time and trying to get the kids back in shape,” said Head Coach Cody Beck.

Beck said they’ve had a long break from playing and that they are trying to install some new things.

“Try to tighten up what we are doing right now, we have a lot of new stuff we got to install offensively and defensively,” said Beck.

Beck said Kidder County is a good team and a key to beating them is staying disciplined.

“We have to make sure we are doing things right and if we don’t do our jobs they are going to be able to take advantage of it,” said Beck.

“It’s going to be a long day.”

MLS has a 6 game winning streak and their defense has been playing extremely well, shutting out some opponents, but Beck said they will have a big task against Kidder County’s triple-option offense.

“The kids have a lot of learning to do on how to defend that. Hopefully, we can get them ready and they can stay disciplined and do their job,” said Beck.

“They run triple-option so just knowing your assignments and what you have to do. Everyone has got their own assignment and we have to stay true to that or else it doesn’t work,” said linebacker Henry Savelkoul.

With that big task, MLS has senior leadership with nine seniors on the team that can help their younger teammates with the playoffs.

“It’s great, these guys have been in the playoffs for three years, you know they have been there and they are getting tired of losing in the playoffs. These guys are determined right now and they are pushing everyone else,” Beck said.

“Senior leadership, getting on everybody and making sure everyone is doing their job. No slacking, everyone has a job and you do it and do it right,” said Savelkoul.

The Mavericks are ready for their playoff game. They know it will be a tough time playing on the road.

“But I think we are anxious coming into it and we want to get it done and hopefully come out on top,” said Savelkoul.

“We are going down and playing a real good opponent in Kidder County so we have to do things right if we want any chance to win this game,” said Beck.