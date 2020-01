In high school wrestling, Bismarck and Century picked up WDA wins in separate duals on Jan. 16.

In Minot, Bismarck won a battle of two unbeatens. Bismarck won, 41-22. The Demons take over sole possession over first place in the WDA team dual standings.

In Bismarck, St. Mary’s raced out to a 14-4 lead over Century, but could not hang on as the Saints lost, 49-24.