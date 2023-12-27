BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Many weather-related issues have sprung up in Bismarck — but the weather is causing issues outside of city limits as well.

With little to no snow all season, Huff Hills Ski Resort hasn’t been able to open the slopes. However, the recent temperature drop across the city may help the season finally get started.

Andy Beck with Huff Hills says they haven’t seen this late of a season in nearly 25 years– and the recent ice storm did not help matters either.

Huff Hills will be spending the next few days de-icing their roads and equipment. If the weather cooperates, Beck is hoping they can open the slopes in early January.